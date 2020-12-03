Festival of Wreaths begins at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston

Thanksgiving is over and Christmas decorations are starting to come out, and Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is doing their part to spread holiday cheer with the Festival of Wreaths.
This year more than 15 individuals and organization created holiday wreaths, which are entered into a contest and silent auction. The theme for the contest is “We need a little Christmas,” and the wreaths are on display in the lobby of Mile Bluff Hospital in Mauston.
The contest’s goal is to both spread holiday cheer and to raise scholarship funds for the education and training of healthcare workers in the area.
“Right now our spirits really do need a lift – a little glitter and glow,” says Martha Airth-Kindree, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation executive director. “Helping others through this scholarship fund is a great way to do it while having some fun.
Each of the entrants paid a $10 entry fee with funds going towards scholarships. Those who donated the wreath for the silent auction had their entry fee waived, with proceeds from the auction going towards the scholarship fund.
“This is going to be an interesting fundraiser,” Airth-Kindree said. “We have a lot of really creative people in our community and I’m sure we will get some amazing wreaths to auction.”
The auction began Dec. 1 and runs through 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at bit.ly/33vxldW. Winners of the silent auction can choose one of 15 wreaths to bid on and make their own for the holiday season, with delivery on Dec. 11.
For those who might not have the space for a wreath, individuals can still help raise money by voting on their favorite wreath. Each vote costs a $1 donation and there is no limit to the number of votes per person. Prizes will be awarded to the top three wreaths.
Although the wreaths are on display in the lobby of Mile Bluff Hospital, the hospital is asking everyone who wishes to see the wreathes for the contest or silent auction to do so online as part of COVID-19 precautions.
To view the wreaths and vote, visit bit.ly/2JfFmwH.
“I encourage businesses, individuals, civic organizations and school groups to join us in celebrating our community with some well needed Christmas cheer,” said Airth-Kindree.
To learn more about the Festival of Wreaths contact Airth-Kindree at 608-847-1495.
