Festival of Wreaths begins at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston

Thanksgiving is over and Christmas decorations are starting to come out, and Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is doing their part to spread holiday cheer with the Festival of Wreaths.

This year more than 15 individuals and organization created holiday wreaths, which are entered into a contest and silent auction. The theme for the contest is “We need a little Christmas,” and the wreaths are on display in the lobby of Mile Bluff Hospital in Mauston.

The contest’s goal is to both spread holiday cheer and to raise scholarship funds for the education and training of healthcare workers in the area.

“Right now our spirits really do need a lift – a little glitter and glow,” says Martha Airth-Kindree, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation executive director. “Helping others through this scholarship fund is a great way to do it while having some fun.

Each of the entrants paid a $10 entry fee with funds going towards scholarships. Those who donated the wreath for the silent auction had their entry fee waived, with proceeds from the auction going towards the scholarship fund.

