Fewer cats at Columbia County Humane Society in 2021, Sauk County holds steady

Columbia County Humane Society has taken in significantly fewer cats in 2021 despite seeing little change with intakes or adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The animal shelter in Portage has received only 208 cats after taking in 793 cats for all of 2020 and 918 cats in 2019, Executive Director Susan Bratcher said. The shelter has advertised the space it has available for cats several times on Facebook this year without much effect.

“We speculate that more people are using social media to rehome these animals on their own,” Bratcher said. “I belong to some of the rehoming groups on social media, and you do see lot of people offering pets for adoption.”

Dog intakes in 2021 have also slowed down but not as dramatically as cats, Bratcher said. The shelter has taken in 138 dogs so far this year after taking in 364 dogs for all of 2020 and 400 dogs for all of 2019.

Bratcher also wondered if more residents have returned to work recently as the coronavirus pandemic numbers and improve and therefore aren’t seeing as many stray cats around the county as they used to.

Bratcher said she has not heard about any excess of stray cats in the county this year.