Fewer cats at Columbia County Humane Society in 2021, Sauk County holds steady

Columbia County Humane Society has taken in significantly fewer cats in 2021 despite seeing little change with intakes or adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The animal shelter in Portage has received only 208 cats after taking in 793 cats for all of 2020 and 918 cats in 2019, Executive Director Susan Bratcher said. The shelter has advertised the space it has available for cats several times on Facebook this year without much effect.
“We speculate that more people are using social media to rehome these animals on their own,” Bratcher said. “I belong to some of the rehoming groups on social media, and you do see lot of people offering pets for adoption.”
Dog intakes in 2021 have also slowed down but not as dramatically as cats, Bratcher said. The shelter has taken in 138 dogs so far this year after taking in 364 dogs for all of 2020 and 400 dogs for all of 2019.
Bratcher also wondered if more residents have returned to work recently as the coronavirus pandemic numbers and improve and therefore aren’t seeing as many stray cats around the county as they used to.
Bratcher said she has not heard about any excess of stray cats in the county this year.
“We would address the issue if we knew the answer, but right now we don’t know,” Bratcher said of not taking in as many cats. “We have a large adoption base, and when we don’t have what they’re looking for, we need to send them to other shelters. It’s a challenge because we want to fill that need for people.”
Bratcher said the increase in the number of people rehoming animals via social media is a good thing only when it’s done responsibly. “You definitely want to know the home the animal is going to and know that it’s a good match.”
Sauk County Humane Society Customer Care Manager Rachel Leuzinger said animal intakes at the Baraboo shelter have not looked much different from previous years. Despite the pandemic, the shelter took in 1,956 animals in 2020 compared to 2,263 in 2019.
“Being an open admissions shelter, we have still been taking in animals left and right, every single day,” said Leuzinger.. “We’re as busy as ever.”
Leaders at both shelters said they have not seen much change in their animal adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic despite being open only by appointment since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
Columbia County Humane Society adopted out 293 dogs and 749 cats in 2020 compared to 288 dogs and 834 cats the year before.
Sauk County Humane Society adopted out 891 animals in 2020 compared to 910 in 2019.
Intake numbers are higher than adoption numbers because shelters will also take in non-adoptable animals sometimes including those seized by law enforcement officials, police custody holds, animals brought in by owners requesting end-of-life euthanasia and pets that belong to people going through difficult times and who need someone to care for their pets until they get back on their feet, Sauk County Executive Director Dana Madalon said.
Bratcher and Leuzinger said they don’t know if or when their shelters in Portage and Baraboo might be open for walk-throughs, adding that operating via appointments has been going well for everyone.
“People are coming and going more on a scheduled basis now, and it’s actually been a little easier for staff to keep up with all of the requests,” Bratcher said.
“We’re monitoring everything closely,” Leuzinger said, “but hopefully we can open at some point. I think the important thing for the public to know is that we’re here for the animals every day, rain or shine.”
