FFA students thank VFW for helping families in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Local organizers are finding more ways to give back and help local families as the state remains under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, the N.I.C.C. Foundation (Neighbors in Constant Care) held its weekly donation drop-off outside the Columbus Country Club by Firemans Park. Julie Hornbacher of the N.I.C.C. Foundation was joined by local members of the VFW, who had bought milk and cheese from Sassy Cow to give away to families in need or families who wanted to support farmers.
“These are people who already served our country once,” Hornbacher said. “Now they’re doing it again because they wanted to help the farmers and they wanted to help local families, which I thought was amazing.”
The foundation also accepted food donations and gave away masks made by other volunteers. Later in the day, local FFA students came out with a tractor to thank the VFW members for helping farmers and families.
The N.I.C.C. Foundations helps families all year long, and is focusing on masks, food and farmers. April 24 was the last Saturday for drop-off outside the country club as Julie’s Java House, Hornbacher’s coffee shop at 409 N. Ludingston St. by the Amtrak station, is expected to re-open May 7. There will be a drop-off event there on May 9 where families can pick up free supplies of beef and pork produced by local farmers.
Those wishing to donate items to the N.I.C.C. Foundation may reach out on Facebook or call 920-623-4722 to find out how to put something together.
Hornbacher recently organized an effort to provide 80 Easter boxes to Pick ‘n Save employees in Columbus after a shopping trip where she noticed customers were being rude to the workers.
