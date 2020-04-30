FFA students thank VFW for helping families in Columbus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBUS — Local organizers are finding more ways to give back and help local families as the state remains under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the N.I.C.C. Foundation (Neighbors in Constant Care) held its weekly donation drop-off outside the Columbus Country Club by Firemans Park. Julie Hornbacher of the N.I.C.C. Foundation was joined by local members of the VFW, who had bought milk and cheese from Sassy Cow to give away to families in need or families who wanted to support farmers.

“These are people who already served our country once,” Hornbacher said. “Now they’re doing it again because they wanted to help the farmers and they wanted to help local families, which I thought was amazing.”

The foundation also accepted food donations and gave away masks made by other volunteers. Later in the day, local FFA students came out with a tractor to thank the VFW members for helping farmers and families.