Field narrowed in Beaver Dam race for mayor

Incumbent Mayor Becky Glewen and challenger Jeff Kohman will run against each other in Beaver Dam's mayoral election.
The two received the most votes in Tuesday's primary election. A second challenger, Alan Winter, did not receive enough votes to move ahead to the general election in April.
Glewen received 1,483 votes, or 57.33 percent. Kohman received 572 votes, or 22.11 percent. Winter received 524 votes, or 20.26 percent. There were 8 write-in votes. A total of 2,587 votes were cast in the primary election.
Glewen is in her first term as mayor. Kohman is the chair of the city's police and fire commission and has served on the Common Council.
Glewen thanked Winter for running, saying it's important for people to get involved. Kohman said Winter ran a great campaign and he hopes the city hasn't seen the last of Winter's interest.
"Together we can continue to move Beaver Dam forward," Glewen said. "I intend to be a leader who welcomes the contributions of all citizens, who promotes and appreciates diversity and making ours a welcoming and accepting community," she said. "I’ll continue to do my best to promote Beaver Dam and tackle difficult problems for our community."
Kohman thanked the voters, his friends and his family who helped him get this far and that he's "just humbled."
Winter declined to comment Tuesday night.
The general election for Beaver Dam will be April 7. The elections for the even-numbered seats on the Beaver Dam Common Council will be the same day, including two contested races: Dan Baulch running against Ken Anderson in Ward 6 and Mike Wissell running against Mary Morgan in Ward 14.
The presidential primary election will also be April 7 in Wisconsin.
