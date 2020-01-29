Field’s at The Wilderness in Lake Delton moves into new phase as original owner retires

As longtime owner Robert Field moves into a new phase of his life, Field’s at the Wilderness looks to maintain the same feel in its next steps.

Robert Field, who founded Field’s at the Wilderness in 2000, announced his retirement on Dec. 31, 2019, following his brother and former co-owner Tim, who had also retired recently. According to Wilderness chief operating officer Joe Eck, Field had spent many years in food service, and was ready to move on to retirement.

“He’s been in the service industry for years, and I think he was ready to pass the torch and move along,” Eck said. “He had our Field’s here in the Dells since 2000. But then his family had a Field’s Steak and Stein out on Hwy. 13 for years.”

Field’s Steak and Stein was open 1957-2008 near Chula Vista, and Field spent much of his life working there. Current Field’s general manager Ryan Hasheider is much the same, spending the last 25 years working under Field, starting off as a busser and moving up the ladder.

According to Hasheider, ownership of the restaurant now transfers to the resort in full, in accordance with the contract Field signed in early 2018. Hasheider said that Field decided to retire then, staying around for two years to ensure a smooth transition.