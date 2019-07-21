A festival revived in Beaver Dam last year will have a new location this time around.
Fiesta Beaver Dam will be on July 27 from 12 to 6:30 p.m. at Rotary Park, along the river and behind Palenque, 210 S. Spring St.
The goal of the event, organizers say, is to bring the Anglo and Latino communities together through celebration. The festival will be hosted by the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by several local businesses, and has an emphasis on food, music and art.
Fiesta Beaver Dam will include live salsa music and salsa instruction, activities for children, plenty of food, games of lotería and more. The event is free.
Last year’s Fiesta Beaver Dam was held at Swan City Park, but was moved to a downtown location for 2019.
“The reason we went with Rotary instead of Swan, which is where it was last year, was to bring the community to that area,” said Melissa Rivera, one of the event organizers. “I personally felt that not a lot of Latino members knew that that park even existed, so that was my vote of wanting it there.”
Fiesta Beaver Dam first began in the mid-2000s but fizzled out after a few years. The Latino Network of Beaver Dam worked to revive the festival last year and the event was staged in September to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month.
More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.
