Columbus will hold a fundraiser to benefit a local woman battling breast cancer Saturday, Nov. 2.
Fight Like a Girl will benefit Samantha Zander who was diagnosed with aggressive triple negative breast cancer a few months ago. The event, at St. Jerome’s School, 1550 Farnham St., in Columbus, runs from 11 a.m.—10 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go toward medical bills for Zander’s treatments.
The event will include a bags tournament beginning at noon. Pre-registration for the tournament is required by Nov. 1. To sign-up for the bags tournament, call Tom Posser, 920-296-5817 or send email to possersagservice@gmail.com. Cost is $25 per team and includes cash prizes for first, second and third-place winners. From 2-10 p.m., DJ Billy will provide entertainment. There will be two 50/50 raffle drawings for prizes, a bake sale and raffle baskets. A spaghetti dinner will be served starting at 4. There will also be activities for children from 5-8 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Sam’s mother, Jan Zander, said more than 80 businesses have donated products and services to the raffle drawings.
“Sam just finished her third chemo treatment of eight. The last two have been rough,” Jan Zander said. “I spoke with someone from the Susan B. Komen Foundation and she told me the second to the fifth would be the toughest. Then it seems your body’s defense mechanisms kick in and it gets better. She has chemo every other week so she has chemo week then a good week. She is trying to work as much as possible. My daughter is fast becoming my hero!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)