Fighting the nutrition battle: Waupun shop offers healthy shakes, coffee drinks
Fighting the nutrition battle: Waupun shop offers healthy shakes, coffee drinks

Jen Peltonen, owner of Warrior Nutrition, offers a tea bomb to a customer at her shop in downtown Waupun. The shop offers protein shakes in a wide range of flavors, along with tea bombs and iced coffees at 17 N. Madison St.

 KEN THOMAS, Daily Citizen

WAUPUN – It’s a coincidence that Warrior Nutrition should open in the hometown of the public school mascot, Wallace the Warrior.

But shop owner Jen Peltonen believes that the term warrior has significance for people of all ages, no matter where they’re from.

“We’re all fighting our fights, including the battle for good nutrition and health,” she said. “We’re all warriors in our own ways.”

Her own battle with obesity took her down the path of healthy protein shakes and nutritional supplements. She knew change was required when, as a day care provider, she had trouble keeping up with the kids. That included three children with husband Tony — Deven, Anna and Abby.

“I was tired all the time. I was sad and I had no energy,” she said.

A little more than a year ago one of the day care moms invited Peltonen to join a weight loss challenge. Utilizing protein shakes and other practices, she lost five pounds in six weeks and decided to continue.

“I signed up as a nutrition coach and the rest is history,” she said.

In February she opened her shop at 17 N. Madison St. – one of the 10 shops opened by teammates in the surrounding area. Columbus (Columbus Nutrition) is one of them. Peltonen also trained at shops in Sun Prairie and McFarland.

She became more and more enthusiastic as she continued to lose weight (currently at 280 pounds lost, and counting).

Meanwhile, she posted online that she was looking for a commercial building, and was promptly contacted by her current landlord. All that was needed in the renovated space was some additional plumbing and a bar.

Decorating of the two seating areas and the main serving space is ongoing.

Peltonen found a popular niche, with her client base growing every day. It helps that she is selling a product that she believes in and has made a difference in her own life.

“I just love it,” she said. “I love helping people, making people shakes and helping them start their journeys as well.”

The shakes are more than meets the eye.

“They’re under 200 calories, 21 to 24 grams of protein, eight to 10 net carbs and 25 to 50 percent of the daily vitamins and minerals that your body needs,” said Peltonen. “They also have a low glycemic index, an added plus for diabetics like myself.”

The shakes serve as a meal substitute and come in a range of flavors including vanilla with flavorings like peanut butter cup, mint chip, peanut butter bar, sugar cookie, peanut butter cookie, Elvis (peanut butter and banana) and salty turtle. Chocolate shakes include flavors like Dirty Elvis (with chocolate flavoring added to the regular Elvis), chocolate salted caramel, chocolate peanut butter cup, chocolate mint, peanut candy bar and dirty turtle.

Coffee shakes include mudslide, caramel dream and espresso brownie. Fruit shakes include strawberry banana, orange pineapple and orange cream. Tea bombs include berrylicious, sunshine, warrior, Kokomo and fish bowl. Iced coffees include house or mocha.

All beverages can be adjusted to lower sugars levels.

Although healing properties are not promised or prescribed, the beverages are touted as promoting health. T

“We don’t claim to cure anything, but they have made a difference in my life so I can recommend them highly to anyone,” Peltonen said. “They’ve done great things for me.”

Peltonen has lots of enthusiasm, which she shares with everyone who enters her shop.

“I love this so much,” she said. “I love all the customers – many of whom I serve daily. I can’t think of anything else I’d like to do. I’m all about helping people, which makes this so special to me.”

A grand opening is set for June 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce will cut a ceremonial opening ribbon at 10 a.m.

If You Go

What: Warrior Nutrition, a healthy shake shop

Where: 17 N. Madison St., Waupun

Why: Promoting nutrition and health benefits

Hours: Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., with special pop-up and weekend hours posted online.

More info: Call (608) 228-6883, email warriornutrition2021@gmail.com, Facebook: facebook.com/WarriorNutrition2021/, Instagram: instagram.com/warriornutrition2021/?hl=en

