Fighting the nutrition battle: Waupun shop offers healthy shakes, coffee drinks

WAUPUN – It’s a coincidence that Warrior Nutrition should open in the hometown of the public school mascot, Wallace the Warrior.

But shop owner Jen Peltonen believes that the term warrior has significance for people of all ages, no matter where they’re from.

“We’re all fighting our fights, including the battle for good nutrition and health,” she said. “We’re all warriors in our own ways.”

Her own battle with obesity took her down the path of healthy protein shakes and nutritional supplements. She knew change was required when, as a day care provider, she had trouble keeping up with the kids. That included three children with husband Tony — Deven, Anna and Abby.

“I was tired all the time. I was sad and I had no energy,” she said.

A little more than a year ago one of the day care moms invited Peltonen to join a weight loss challenge. Utilizing protein shakes and other practices, she lost five pounds in six weeks and decided to continue.

“I signed up as a nutrition coach and the rest is history,” she said.