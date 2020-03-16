Filling a need: Baraboo churches, other groups prepare to offer free food for kids out of school

While schools and their food programs remain shuttered, various Baraboo groups are attempting to ensure that local children continue being fed in the two weeks before the Baraboo School District’s food program launches.
“We’re all figuring this out day by day, but we are committed to helping,” said the Rev. Lisa Newberry of Baraboo’s First Presbyterian Church.
Children 18 and under would normally have access to breakfast and lunch at school, but the coronavirus pandemic led officials to close down schools starting this week. About 46% of students in the Baraboo School District -- about 1,260 -- qualified for free or reduced lunch as of November, according to Food Service Director Mary Loveless.
Karen DeSanto, executive director of the Baraboo Boys & Girls Club, said the club served more than 22,000 dinners to children in the program last year.
“Definitely the need is there,” she said of providing food during the closures.
Weekly lunch boxes
First Presbyterian is leading an effort with help from other churches and individuals to give out free boxes of food on Wednesday this week and next, mainly for families who normally rely on school lunches, but Newberry said she wouldn’t turn anyone away if there’s enough food.
“We feel it’s part of our calling to love our neighbors and in this instance, this is one way we can do that in very concrete ways,” Newberry said.
Boxes will be filled with enough groceries to last through multiple days, including the fixings for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, canned soup, canned fruit and macaroni and cheese. They can be picked up from 12-12:30 on Wednesdays at the church’s basement entrance at 416 Ash St.
The church is accepting food and monetary donations for the Free Lunch Food Box program. Checks can be made out to First Presbyterian Church. Any costs beyond that will come out of the church’s regular budget, Newberry said. To volunteer, email her at lmtayl@gmail.com.
Its effort extends its spring break lunch program, which the church started leading last year at the request of program founder Peter Murray. Newberry said last year the program served at least a dozen families.
“It’s a real joy for us to see both churches and community members coming together for this particular larger-than-spring-break lunch,” Newberry said. “I think one of the marks of success is when we all put aside whatever differences we have and just really focus on showing love, and I’m super proud that that’s what’s happening.”
Daily sack lunches
At the Baraboo Children’s Museum, volunteers are handing out sack lunches from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting this week until the school district restarts its lunch program March 30, said co-owner Jed Crouse. He said one of his employees brought up the idea when he and his wife decided to close the museum in light of COVID-19.
“We wanted to figure out how to use our space and become part of the solution, and that’s where we find ourselves today,” he said, adding that the effort isn’t about their business.
“It’s about filling the need and serving the community at a time that this community needs help, so we wanted to do our part to be good neighbors and do our part,” Crouse said.
Crouse said the free lunches, funded by the museum and community donations, are built on cooperation among various entities and the community at large. Schools have donated milk and food that would otherwise spoil before they reopen. Other businesses are partnering with them and Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree and the local food pantry are referring people to the museum.
On Monday morning, a dozen volunteers were preparing lunches, including peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, a fruit and a vegetable, in the museum’s party room, he said. Different foods will be available each day, depending on what businesses partnering with the program want to provide.
To donate to the museum’s lunch program, email baraboochildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
Boys & Girls Club, schools
DeSanto said the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin are working closely with local high schools at their Baraboo, Reedsburg and Tomah sites. With Baraboo High School, they’re planning a program to provide lunches and evening meals for children, but details are still being worked out.
The hurdle, she said, is figuring how to get local children to the sites where services are being provided. Everyone wants to help but no one knows yet how many people are in need or how many the organizations have the capacity to help, DeSanto noted.
She said the club is surveying families and will have more information available soon.
“We were kind of side-swiped by today, because we thought we had through Wednesday, but as you know the landscape changes hour by hour,” she said.
Safety precautions
By serving boxes once a week instead of daily lunches, Newberry said organizers are aiming to limit contact between people and, hopefully, limit the spread of the coronavirus. Organizers also will be wiping down surfaces and food items regularly.
Crouse said Baraboo Children’s Museum’s efforts include sending people home with their lunches rather than serving it there and having volunteers follow standard food preparation rules.
“We are doing everything that we can here to be responsible,” he said.
Other efforts
Newberry said her church also is looking into getting local teenagers, who are currently out of school, to make grocery runs for seniors while the risk to their health remains. More information will be posted to the church’s Facebook page when plans are made.
“We’re just hoping to do as much as we can that’s safe but helpful in this time,” Newberry said. “It really is prompting churches to look at how we serve in a different way. We’ve canceled worship service for the next little bit, but we’re not canceling God. You know, we really have to be intentional about finding new ways to live out our faith.”
