Filling a need: Baraboo churches, other groups prepare to offer free food for kids out of school

By serving boxes once a week instead of daily lunches, Newberry said organizers are aiming to limit contact between people and, hopefully, limit the spread of the coronavirus. Organizers also will be wiping down surfaces and food items regularly.

Crouse said Baraboo Children’s Museum’s efforts include sending people home with their lunches rather than serving it there and having volunteers follow standard food preparation rules.

“We are doing everything that we can here to be responsible,” he said.

Other efforts

Newberry said her church also is looking into getting local teenagers, who are currently out of school, to make grocery runs for seniors while the risk to their health remains. More information will be posted to the church’s Facebook page when plans are made.

“We’re just hoping to do as much as we can that’s safe but helpful in this time,” Newberry said. “It really is prompting churches to look at how we serve in a different way. We’ve canceled worship service for the next little bit, but we’re not canceling God. You know, we really have to be intentional about finding new ways to live out our faith.”

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.