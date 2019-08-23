Historian Roger Noll will present his 25th movie featuring Beaver Dam native son Fred MacMurray Wednesday at Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St.
“It’s my silver (25th) movie presentation in more than 22 years,” said Noll, who shares historic background prior to each showing. “If I continue to share all of his 83 feature-length movies at this rate, I’ll have to live to be 117 to share them all.”
"The Princess Comes Across" opened in theaters in 1936. It co-starred Carole Lombard during the height of her career as a heralded comedic genius. In that year she was the highest paid female star in Hollywood.
“Fred and Carole were the greatest of friends,” said Noll. “He credits her – along with Claudette Colbert -- with making his career. He starred in more movies with Carole Lombard (who married Clark Gable in 1939) than anyone else during the golden era of film. Up to this point Fred was making a relatively small amount for his leading-man roles. Carole told him, ‘You have to go to Palm Springs,’ which was code for walking out over a wage dispute. Carole told him he was making nothing and he needed to hold out for more. That week Fred was really concerned that he was going to lose his job and nearly lost his nerve. But Lombard went in to the Paramount studio head and said she’d never act for the studio again unless Fred got a raise. He did and the film went on to become a Hollywood classic.”
Another tale relates how Lombard was always eager to crack MacMurray (who was a bit shy and nervous as a film actor). To break the tension of filming a kiss scene Lombard punched him hard in the chest and yelled, “Come on ya big lug, kiss me!”
“He always said she was his favorite leading lady,” Noll said.
In an ironic twist of fate, MacMurray became the highest paid male actor in 1942 – the year that started with Lombard’s death in a plane crash.
As couples (Carole and Clark Gable, Fred and Lillian Lamont) were frequently seen around town and enjoyed each other’s company. One tale recalls an incident at an after-event party at Fred and Lillian’s house in which Carole, feeling constrained in her designer gown, jumped into the pool. She spent the remainder of the evening in a pair of Fred’s pajamas.
In “The Princess Comes Across,” MacMurray plays the “Concertina King,” returning to the U.S. from Europe aboard a luxury liner. Lombard, an aspiring star on her way to Hollywood, encounters MacMurray in a wacky blend of comedy, murder mystery and musical. The film has a run time of 116 minutes.
Prior to the movie, Noll will share an episode of “Shower of Stars” from 1957. The episode, hosted by Jack Benny, includes appearances by MacMurray, Carol Channing, the Lennon Sisters, Jimmy Rodgers and Vincent Price. "Shower of Stars" begins at 2 and 6 p.m., with the movie to show at 3 and 7 p.m.
Noll, an attorney by trade, has a burning interest in Beaver Dam’s most famous son and at one time operated a museum featuring items that he has collected over the years. Noll reminds local residents that most of MacMurray’s films are available on DVD at the library, and urges people to check them out and enjoy them.
