Finances, jobs in flux during early stages of coronavirus pandemic

Getting some help with finances by phone, or through a Plexiglas window, is better than nothing for people like Caroline Swalheim.
“I’ve been coming here for years and won’t stop now,” the Lodi resident said Wednesday as she and her husband, Roberto Vujosevic, picked up their tax return from a drive-thru window at Miller, Brussell, Ebben and Glaeske in Portage.
The tax preparation service, like many businesses, is restricting access to its building due to the spread of the novel coronavirus but is still operating and “quite busy,” partner and accountant Mindy McConnell said. Its customers utilize the window and night-deposit box for their tax returns, eliminating the need for true face-to-face contact.
“We’re lucky this used to be a bank,” McConnell said of the building's features.
The federal government moved Tax Day from April 15 to July 15 and McConnell says filing now versus filing later depends on your situation, especially if you're counting on receiving government stimulus checks.
“If you haven’t filed a return for 2018 or 2019, you definitely should file now,” McConnell said of stimulus checks. “It gets you on the radar.”
Those who filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 should be eligible for $1,200 if they made less than $75,000. They would be eligible for $2,500 if they’re a married couple who filed jointly and made less than $150,000. Parents also receive $500 for qualifying children.
Those with lower income in 2018 than in 2019 might want to wait to file their taxes, however, so that their stimulus checks are based on their 2018 tax returns, McConnell said.
Baraboo financial advisor Larry Smith is telling his 300 clients, over the phone, to “keep your cool” about the ailing stock market.
Smith, who has operated in area since 1995, knows many people are worried about their retirement plans but sees few scenarios where major adjustments would be necessary.
“Don’t let your emotions drive your investing,” Smith said. “It’s a common expression because it’s true.”
People who are at or near retirement are in the worst situation if they need to withdraw funds at a time when the markets are in bad shape, Smith said. A well-organized portfolio should allow them to start taking some distributions without much issue. Smith said they might want to adjust the timing of their withdrawals to account for the bad market, but in most cases, they should stick to their plan.
The strength of the economy in the past three years is giving Smith confidence the markets will rebound soon enough.
"If you don’t need (immediate) income, it's a great time to buy." he said.
1st Choice Staffing Solutions owner Amberly Edwards, from the comfort of her own home, talks to people who need income every day. The job placement agency recently closed its offices in Portage and Baraboo but remains open by telephone and by appointment on site for those who need to take drug tests and fill out paperwork.
1st Choice normally has about 20 jobs available for placement at any given time, but that number is only six right now, Edwards said. The number of people inquiring about jobs has also dropped significantly.
“Nonessential businesses don’t have any jobs right now,” Edwards said of her agency's job offerings, which are currently limited to the lumber industry and factories. “There’s also some hesitancy for people to jump into new work. With everything that’s happening, most people are staying home and following the order until this blows over.”
Edwards said she encourages residents who need work to keep checking on availability with agencies like hers “because things do change quickly.”
She has referred some of her clients to the state FoodShare Employment and Training offices, whose employees are also working remotely during the pandemic. “They’re an excellent resource for people who need help with resumes and finding jobs,” Edwards said of FSET. “We’re doing everything we can to support the community and we’re here for anybody who might need assistance with anything (job-related).”
Steve Sobiek, director of business development and planning for the city of Portage, said it’s a busy time for his office because every business is affected by the pandemic in some way, generating a lot of questions and some confusion among employers and employees as circumstances seemingly change by the minute.
He encourages people who need jobs to send out their resumes and encourages businesses to look into whether or not they qualify or would benefit from loans aimed at getting them through some challenging times. Agencies offering such loans include Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Administration.
“This has had a devastating effect on small businesses in every corner of the country and Portage is not excluded,” Sobiek said. “There’s a certain amount of fear and trepidation about the virus, especially if you have a family or an aging parent living with you. It’s just a horrible time where people are wondering if it’s safe for them to continue working.”
The Center for Disease Control estimates as many as 25 percent of the people infected with COVID-19 will show no symptoms and medical experts also say that most people who get the virus will have symptoms that can be managed at home. In Iceland, which has tested about 5 percent of its population, as many as 50 percent of those testing positive have reported no symptoms.
“That’s the biggest news to me,” Sobiek said of asymptomatic carriers. “Because for all we know, we could have been exposed to it already. If, at some point, we can find out that we have the antibodies (to the virus), it would give us some certainty and help us make those choices” about who should work and who shouldn’t.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.