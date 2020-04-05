Finances, jobs in flux during early stages of coronavirus pandemic

He encourages people who need jobs to send out their resumes and encourages businesses to look into whether or not they qualify or would benefit from loans aimed at getting them through some challenging times. Agencies offering such loans include Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Administration.

“This has had a devastating effect on small businesses in every corner of the country and Portage is not excluded,” Sobiek said. “There’s a certain amount of fear and trepidation about the virus, especially if you have a family or an aging parent living with you. It’s just a horrible time where people are wondering if it’s safe for them to continue working.”

The Center for Disease Control estimates as many as 25 percent of the people infected with COVID-19 will show no symptoms and medical experts also say that most people who get the virus will have symptoms that can be managed at home. In Iceland, which has tested about 5 percent of its population, as many as 50 percent of those testing positive have reported no symptoms.

“That’s the biggest news to me,” Sobiek said of asymptomatic carriers. “Because for all we know, we could have been exposed to it already. If, at some point, we can find out that we have the antibodies (to the virus), it would give us some certainty and help us make those choices” about who should work and who shouldn’t.

