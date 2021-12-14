 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire at Baraboo zoo investigated
0 Comments
breaking top story

Fire at Baraboo zoo investigated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
R is for ... llama? (copy)

Sinbad the llama stands next to a shelter at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo in this April 2015 photo.

 NEWS REUPBLIC ARCHIVE

An early morning fire at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo is under investigation.

At 4:09 a.m. today, Baraboo Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire inside Ochsner Park Zoo, 903 Park St. Baraboo police officers arrived on scene to find the shelter enclosure for the donkey and llama had visible fire and smoke showing.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Baraboo Fire department was able to contain the fire and the animals were moved by the zoo staff to another area while the firefighters continued their efforts. None of the animals appear to be injured, but the structure was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Baraboo Fire and Police Departments. The Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo Ambulance, Lake Delton Fire Department and Baraboo Parks & Recreation assisted Baraboo Fire. Additional information about the fire will be released, as information is available.

The zoo will be closed today, but will reopen Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Growing Threats to Election Professionals in Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seiler, Eileen Marie
Obituaries

Seiler, Eileen Marie

PORTAGE—Eileen Marie Seiler (née Sullivan) passed away peacefully at the age of 67, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 6, 2021, after a short b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News