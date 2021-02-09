Fire causes 'total loss' at town of Washington home

No injuries were reported at a Thursday house fire that officials deemed a “total loss” in the town of Washington.

According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, a caller reported a possible chimney fire around 4 p.m. on West Hillpoint Road near Hickory Glen Road and said they could see smoke near the roofline of the house.

Witnesses later saw flames coming from the roof peak. Its residents were able to get out of the home safely as the Hillpoint Fire Department, Loganville Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene.

First responders found the home “fully engulfed,” according to the release. Firefighters put out the flames, but the house was not salvageable. Plow drivers from the town of Washington and Sauk County Highway Department cleared roads to help emergency responders gain access to the residence.

