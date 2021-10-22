Fire damages machinery at Penda Corp. in Portage Friday morning

It only took 90 seconds for three thieves to steal a catalytic converter in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood earlier this month. Surveillance video shows how quickly it was stolen.

Quick action by employees at Penda Corp., Portage, helped contain a fire Friday morning.

The Portage Fire Department was dispatched at 2:02 a.m. for a report of a fire in a plastic molding machine at Penda, 2344 W. Wisconsin St.

When the department arrived, there was a large amount of smoke coming from a building. Crews were able to find the fire above a plastic molding machine and were able to extinguish the fire before it ignited the structure.

A press release from the Portage Fire Department said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire was a machine malfunction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Penda manufactures plastic automotive parts, including its main product pickup bed liners at its 300,000-square foot plant in Portage. Penda and Trienda, both located in Portage, manufactured hospital beds for a period at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Penda employees attempted to put out the fire before the fire departments arrived.

“Their quick reaction helped minimize damage,” Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said.