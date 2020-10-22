Fire damages mobile home on Kellom Road in Beaver Dam

Fire damaged a mobile home in the town of Beaver Dam Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported.
According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, firefighters responded at 5:10 a.m. to N8283 Kellom Road Lot 85 after the resident, Walter Stavanew, returned to the home and reported it was full of smoke. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof and interior upon their arrival and were able to extinguish a fire between the ceiling and the roof of the home.
Major smoke and light fire damage was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Beaver Dam Fire Department.
Firefighters were on the scene until 6:30 a.m. Beaver Dam Police and Dodge County Sheriff's Office assisted.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.