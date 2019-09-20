WAUPUN - A home at 117 Bly St. in Waupun was damaged by an early morning fire Thursday.
According to a press release, Waupun Fire Department responded to the two-story home owned by Kevin Lang at 12:36 a.m. after a neighbor noticed the fire and called 9-1-1.
Flames were visible coming from a basement window of the two-story home, according to Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa. He said crews knocked the fire down within 30 minutes and remained on scene for about two hours working on overhaul.
No one was injured, but two dogs in the home at the time of the fire were transported to a veterinary clinic for observation overnight.
The home sustained significant smoke and fire damage to the basement as well as smoke damage to the other floors of the house. Damage estimates at this time are unknown.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious at this time.
Agencies assisting at the scene included fire departments from Alto and Brandon/Fairwater, the Waupun Police Department, Lifestar Ambulance, Waupun Utilities, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
