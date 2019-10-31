An early morning grain bin fire was extinguished after a passerby noticed the blaze.
According to Fox Lake Fire Chief Aaron Paul, crews were called out at 2:22 a.m. to N9964 Jersey Road, Fox Lake.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the burning grain bin had collapsed. The owner had been drying corn overnight when it caught fire.
Crews were on site for 2.5 hours and used about 8,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.
Damage is estimated at $50,000. No firefighters or animals were hurt during the incident.
The Fox Lake Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Fox Lake EMS, Randolph Fire Department and Alliant Energy.
