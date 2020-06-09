Fire destroys grainery in Town of Westford in Sauk County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF WESTFORD — A grainery in the Town of Westford is declared a total loss after it was damaged in a fire June 8.

The Cazenovia Area Fire Department was dispatched at 10:19 a.m. to the report of a grainery on fire at 10198 Quaker Valley Dr. in the Town of Westford, according to a June 9 email from Darrell Slama fire chief of the department.

On arrival, fire officials found the 28' X 46' grainery building completely engulfed in flames. The building and contents, including cattle feed, barn boards, tools and shop equipment, are a total loss, according to the email from Slama.

Firefighters were on scene for more than two hours due to removing metal roof components, he said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.