Fire destroys machinery shed in Sauk County town of Fairfield

A fire destroyed a large machinery shed and its contents in the Sauk County town of Fairfield Tuesday night.

According to a press release, the homeowner at S2715A Gillem Road reported the fire at 10:17 p.m. The Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo District Ambulance, Sauk County Sheriff and Delton Fire Department responded.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nobody was inside the 112 by 45 foot shed at the time of the fire. The shed and the machinery inside were a total loss.

Mike and Kailey Turner are the property owners.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. Baraboo Fire Department is still investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Gillem Road was shut down for approximately four hours to accommodate emergency vehicles. Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was activated by the Baraboo Fire Department. Eight other fire departments (Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, North Freedom, Merrimac, Kilbourn from Wisconsin Dells, Delton Fire, Sauk City and Loganville), along with Dells-Delton Ambulance, assisted Baraboo on the scene.