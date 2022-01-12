 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire destroys machinery shed in Sauk County town of Fairfield
0 Comments
alert top story

Fire destroys machinery shed in Sauk County town of Fairfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baraboo Fire Department

A fire destroyed a 112 by 45 foot machinery shed and its contents in the Sauk County town of Fairfield Tuesday night.

 BARABOO FIRE DEPARTMENT, Contributed

A fire destroyed a large machinery shed and its contents in the Sauk County town of Fairfield Tuesday night.

According to a press release, the homeowner at S2715A Gillem Road reported the fire at 10:17 p.m. The Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo District Ambulance, Sauk County Sheriff  and Delton Fire Department responded.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nobody was inside the 112 by 45 foot shed at the time of the fire. The shed and the machinery inside were a total loss.

Mike and Kailey Turner are the property owners.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. Baraboo Fire Department is still investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Gillem Road was shut down for approximately four hours to accommodate emergency vehicles. Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was activated by the Baraboo Fire Department. Eight other fire departments (Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, North Freedom, Merrimac, Kilbourn from Wisconsin Dells, Delton Fire, Sauk City and Loganville), along with Dells-Delton Ambulance, assisted Baraboo on the scene.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 10 dead amid severe floods in Brazil

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paske, Doris May
Obituaries

Paske, Doris May

PORTAGE – Doris May Paske, age 92, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Obituaries

Jenkins, Norman W.

BEAVER DAM—Norman W. Jenkins, age 86, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Reynolds, Robert LeRoy
Obituaries

Reynolds, Robert LeRoy

BARABOO – Robert LeRoy Reynolds, age 54, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, due to an aortic aneurysm. Robert was born on Feb. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News