Fire destroys rural route mail carrier's vehicle and all the mail inside of it

The vehicle of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier started on fire last week in Fox Lake, causing a total loss of the mail and parcels inside of it.

According to a letter sent to affected residents, a rural route carrier was driving the vehicle she uses to deliver mail July 9 when it started on fire around noon. By the time the fire department responded, the mail had been lost. The addresses affected are in Fox Lake.

Beaver Dam/Fox Lake Postmaster Amy Prochnow said Thursday the vehicle was destroyed in 15 minutes while 54 packages and 361 potential deliveries were lost. The mail carrier was unharmed.

According to the message sent to residents, there were a few letters to be delivered where the addresses were still readable. Those letters were to be placed inside plastic bags and delivered again.

If someone was expecting a package, they can look up the tracking information on the USPS website. If the tracking information shows the item was out for delivery July 9, it was destroyed in the fire.