Fire destroys RV camper at Dells’ area campground

An RV camper trailer was destroyed in a fire at a Wisconsin Dells area campsite Sept. 27, according to fire officials.

Kilbourn Fire Chief Pat Gavinski said the fire department was paged for a report of a campground fire at 8:26 p.m. Sept. 27 at Shangri-La Campground in Lyndon Station, located on Highway 12 and Highway 16. Gavinski said the camper was fully engulfed in flames when the department arrived on scene.

Gavinski said fire crews extinguished the blaze in 15 minutes. The trailer was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. No other structures were affected by the fire and was it just contained to the one camper unit. The cause of the fire has not been determined, he said.

The owner of the camper was Rob and Michelle Radig of Beaver Dam.

Juneau County Sherriff and Dells-Delton EMS also assisted at the scene.

