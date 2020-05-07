Fire destroys shed at North Hills Mobile Home Park in Beaver Dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A fire destroyed a shed Thursday morning at North Hills Mobile Home Park in Beaver Dam.

According to a press release, Beaver Dam Fire Department responded at 2:33 a.m. to a fire at N8283 Kellom Road, Lot 107 in the town of Beaver Dam. Firefighters found a storage shed on fire and the fire had to a nearby mobile home.

The fire was extinguished by fire personal. The storage shed was destroyed and there was major smoke and fire damage to the back of the mobile home. Two residents who were home at the time of the fire had gotten out of the residence safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Beaver Dam Fire Department, and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:30 a.m.

Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Fox Lake Fire Department and Alliant Energy.