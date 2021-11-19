 Skip to main content
Fire destroys town of Fountain Prairie home
Fire destroys town of Fountain Prairie home

FALL RIVER -- The Fall River Fire department responded on Monday at 5:50 p.m. to a report of a garage on fire at W426 Oak Shore Drive in the town of Fountain Prairie.

On arrival of the first fire apparatus on the scene heavy fire was observed. Residents include Chad and Heather Purvis and their three children, Ella, Isabelle and Calan.

The home is reported as a total loss. No injuries were reported.

According to Fall River Fire Chief Chad Jones the Fall River Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the following agencies: Columbus, Doylestown, Cambria, Beaver Dam, Marshall, Friesland, Rio Fire & Ems, Wyocena, Waterloo Fire & Ems, Juneau, Poynette, Reeseville, Randolph, Portage Fire Chief, Lifestar EMS, Fall River Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Columbia County Highway, Wisconsin State Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been set up to assist the family.

