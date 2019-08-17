WAUPUN – A fire destroyed a Waupun mobile home Friday night and officials consider its cause to be suspicious.
The Waupun Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 916 S. Madison Street shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, according to a press release. Upon arrival, flames were visible from the west side of the trailer. Crews knocked the fire down within 20 minutes and overhaul efforts took about two hours.
The single story mobile home, owned by Gloria Martin, sustained significant smoke and fire damage and is considered a total loss.
Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa said one individual who was in the unit prior to the fire was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. No firefighters were hurt during operations.
Agencies assisting at the scene included fire departments from Alto and Brandon/Fairwater, the Waupun Police Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, Lifestar Ambulance, Waupun Utilities and Alliant Energy.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
