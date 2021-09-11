Fire engine at Ground Zero on 9/11 serves Cazenovia Area Fire Department 20 years later

Recognizing the connection, Slama said he felt proud to have a significant piece of equipment from that day at its fire station. It’s a sense of pride he still feels today.

“Sept. 11 (2001) was a very sad day,” Slama said. “The number 343 is the numbers of firefighters that lost their lives on Sept. 11, so it’s kind of a moving memorial to them.”

The fire engine isn’t only a somber reminder of the events that unfolded 20 years ago.

“Fire departments they say we are all brothers and it’s just like helping somebody in your family,” he said.

Slama said he was talking to his brother and dispatching trucks on Sept. 11, 2001, when his brother told him to turn on the television to witness what was happening. Slama said he recalled the disbelief of watching the events unfold that day. He also felt dismay and wanted to spring into action and help.

“On one hand you wanted to be there and help but just the logistics of the situation made it impossible,” Slama said.