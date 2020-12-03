Fire hits Portage home

According to a Facebook post from the Portage Fire Department, firefighters responded to Oakwood Estates at 9:51 p.m. for a reported fire. Upon arrival, firefighters entered the structure and experienced moderate smoke with a small fire in the bathroom.

The cause of the fire was a clothes dryer due to a dirty lint trap. Fire was contained to the dryer. There was no damage to the structure. Smoke was removed and family was allowed back in the structure. The Columbia County Sheriffs Dept. Alliant Energy, and Aspirus EMS assisted at the scene.