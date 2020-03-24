FIRE LOG: Columbus department responds to calls

March 9, 8:26 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to an electrical transformer on fire at the intersection of South Charles and Washington Street. The department closed traffic down in both directions till Columbus Water and Light got on scene and gave CFD the OK to leave.

March 10, 7:15 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department was requested by the DeForest Fire Department to assist at a house fire. CFD took its 3,500 gallon water truck and did not dump any water.

March 11, 8:49 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to 240 Waterloo St. for a report of illegal burning in a driveway for the second time that day. CFD used 300 gallons of water to put the fire out and the individual was given a ticket for illegal burning.

March 14, 9:47 a.m. - The Columbus Fire Department was requested by the Waterloo Fire Department to assist them at a fully engulfed shed fire. CFD took its 3,500 gallon water truck and tower truck. The department did not dump any water and stood by with a crew to help with overhaul.