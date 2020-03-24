FIRE LOG: Columbus department responds to calls

March 9, 8:26 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to an electrical transformer on fire at the intersection of South Charles and Washington Street. The department closed traffic down in both directions till Columbus Water and Light got on scene and gave CFD the OK to leave.
March 10, 7:15 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department was requested by the DeForest Fire Department to assist at a house fire. CFD took its 3,500 gallon water truck and did not dump any water.
March 11, 8:49 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to 240 Waterloo St. for a report of illegal burning in a driveway for the second time that day. CFD used 300 gallons of water to put the fire out and the individual was given a ticket for illegal burning.
You have free articles remaining.
March 14, 9:47 a.m. - The Columbus Fire Department was requested by the Waterloo Fire Department to assist them at a fully engulfed shed fire. CFD took its 3,500 gallon water truck and tower truck. The department did not dump any water and stood by with a crew to help with overhaul.
March 17, 2:12 a.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a gas fire at N1171 River Road at the WE Energies sub station. CFD evacuated the two Kestrel Ridge apartment buildings closest to the fire and then stood by till WE Energies got on scene. Once they got on scene the CFD crew used a fog pattern to protect their employee as we went up to the main shut off station and shut the gas off and let the fire burn out. The department used about 300 gallons of water to protect the building and shut the main off.
March 17, 4:44 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a semi truck on fire on Highway 151 just south of exit 115. The tractor and front part of the trailer was fully engulfed in fire along with the grass in the ditch on the right side of the highway. The semi’s trailer was full of grocery products. CFD shut down both southbound lanes of traffic and used well more than 10,000 gallons of water along with 10 gallons of foam. About a .25 acre of grass burned and the tractor and most of the trailer was a complete loss.
Total fire calls so far in 2020: 36
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.