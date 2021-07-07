 Skip to main content
Fire on South Center Street in Beaver Dam causes damage
Fire on South Center Street in Beaver Dam causes damage

A house on South Center Street in Beaver Dam is seen after being impacted by a fire on Wednesday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A fire caused damage to a house on South Center Street in Beaver Dam on Wednesday.

According to information provided by Capt. Lee Smith of the Beaver Dam Fire Department, responders were dispatched to a house fire at 408 S. Center St. at 6:14 a.m. The fire was reported to have started on the first flood and was spreading to the second floor.

Responders arrived at 6:16 a.m. and observed smoke coming from the second floor windows. The occupants of the residence found the fire, called 911 and evacuated the building.

The fire was extinguished at 6:20 a.m. The fire caused moderate damage to the first floor area and moderate smoke damage to both the first and second floors. 

The occupants of the home were assisted by the American Red Cross. The home is owned by Charlene Drake. 

Crews found just one working smoke detector in the residence. The scene was cleared at 7:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A GoFundMe was set up to aid those impacted by the fire.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by the Beaver Dam Police Department, the Dodge County communications center and Alliant Energy.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

