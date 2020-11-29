Fire strikes duplex in Waupun

The Waupun Fire Department responded to a duplex fire at 540 E. Jefferson Street at 12:33 a.m. Saturday morning. A person visiting the downstairs tenant noticed the building was on fire.

Everyone had safely evacuated before the fire department arrived. When the department did arrive, fire was venting out the second story windows. Crews knocked the fire down within 30 minutes and remained on scene for 2 hours.

The home, owned by Ben Harper, sustained significant smoke and fire damage to the second floor as well as water damage to the first floor and basement. Damage estimates at this time are unknown. No firefighters were hurt during operations.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Waupun Police Department, Lifestar Ambulance, Waupun Utilities, and Alliant Energy. Six individuals were displaced by the fire and they are staying with family and friends in the area. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious at this time.