Firefighters respond to house fire
WAUPUN -- At 10:55 p.m. on Sunday Waupun Fire Crews responded to N3352 Lori Lane for a report of a hot area of the ceiling and the smell of something burning. Upon arrival, crews accessed the attic and discovered a fire burning above the kitchen and dining room portions of the house. Crews initiated an interior fire attack and quickly knocked down the fire before it extended to other areas of the attic.

The home is owned by David and Paulette Smit. Fire damage was contained to the attic, kitchen and dining room areas. The cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature.

Residents are being assisted by friends and family. No firefighters or individuals at the scene were hurt during the incident.

Agencies assisting included fire departments from Alto and Brandon/Fairwater and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department. 

