Fireman's Park Pavilion in Columbus continues restoration face lift

Fredericks said the commission outlined several projects to be completed in the future. Some were quite expensive and Fredericks felt it would take years of fundraising to finish everything on the list. That’s when she met Angie Shesky.

Shesky, an executor for the late Merle Guenther’s estate, heard about the commission’s efforts to restore the pavilion. After touring the facility, Shesky shocked Fredericks with a suggestion.

“I showed her the board we have with all the projects we would like completed, a wish list,” Fredericks said. “She told me, ‘Carolyn, we would like you to get all these projects done on your list.’ I looked at her, I said, ‘Angie, do you have any idea how much money all of these projects cost?’ She said, ‘It doesn’t matter. From the Merle Guenther Foundation, we would like you to get all these projects done.’ We were both in tears by the end of it.”

Guenther was a longtime Columbus resident. He lived modestly in a house along Hibbard Street. Guenther worked hard throughout his life, saved incessantly, and never had children. Before his death, he informed Shesky, a niece, to make sure parts of his assets go to the community he loved.