Fireman's Park Pavilion in Columbus continues restoration face lift

As Columbus’ Fireman’s Park Pavilion embarks on its 11th decade serving as a community cornerstone, the city’s historic jewel will enjoy a slight makeover in 2020.
Spearheaded by the Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission, the pavilion will have its large widows replaced this winter and its exterior will receive a fresh coat of paint during the spring/summer. The pavilion, at 1049 Park Ave., is on both the state and national historic registers.
Work to replace windows on both floors is being completed by Community Building Restoration from Milwaukee. Zach Shay from Community Building Restoration said window replacement should be finished by mid-March.
While busy painting window frames on the first floor Jan. 29, Shay marveled at the 104-year-old structure’s charm.
“Yeah, it’s really a pretty cool building,” Shay said.
Continuous work to restore the pavilion would not be possible without the preservation commission, formed in 1982. Through the past few years, commission members have devoted plenty of time and energy into raising funds for renovations. The hard work has paid dividends. The pavilion’s improved look and accommodations has attracted concerts, business parties, craft and vendor fairs, family reunions and, it’s largest draw, weddings to the historic venue.
Commission member Carolyn Fredericks said the pavilion is booked for weddings and other events through most of 2020. Couples planning to marry in 2021 and are interested in reserving the pavilion should act quickly, Fredericks said.
The restoration upgrades are also an attempt to recreate the pavilion’s luster, lost for decades as the building lay dormant. Legendary acts such as jazz legend Louis Armstrong played the pavilion before his death in 1971. The structure’s large upstairs ballroom has excellent acoustics and can hold more than 800 visitors.
“It’s actually an architectural phenomenon,” Fredericks said.
In 2016, the commission hired contractors to install an ADA-compliant elevator, transporting visitors from each floor. New bathrooms were also built on both floors. Recognizing the vitality of the pavilion, the Columbus community stepped up, providing funds for improvements.
“We raised more than $350,000 from this community,” Fredericks said. “And got the project done within 13 months, so the community support is there. They want to see it continue and be a pillar of the community. That’s obvious.”
Through the past couple years, the commission has hosted summer concerts at Fireman’s Park to generate pavilion-improvement dollars. In 2017, the ballroom was repainted and, in 2019, the pavilion’s original hardwood floors refinished. In the past year, the pavilion has upgraded its electrical wiring and fixtures and utility plumbing was added on the second floor.
Fredericks said the commission outlined several projects to be completed in the future. Some were quite expensive and Fredericks felt it would take years of fundraising to finish everything on the list. That’s when she met Angie Shesky.
Shesky, an executor for the late Merle Guenther’s estate, heard about the commission’s efforts to restore the pavilion. After touring the facility, Shesky shocked Fredericks with a suggestion.
“I showed her the board we have with all the projects we would like completed, a wish list,” Fredericks said. “She told me, ‘Carolyn, we would like you to get all these projects done on your list.’ I looked at her, I said, ‘Angie, do you have any idea how much money all of these projects cost?’ She said, ‘It doesn’t matter. From the Merle Guenther Foundation, we would like you to get all these projects done.’ We were both in tears by the end of it.”
Guenther was a longtime Columbus resident. He lived modestly in a house along Hibbard Street. Guenther worked hard throughout his life, saved incessantly, and never had children. Before his death, he informed Shesky, a niece, to make sure parts of his assets go to the community he loved.
“She is our angel, no doubt,” Fredericks said. “We have such an opportunity to finish these projects through the Guenther Foundation.”
Fredericks said the window replacements will be sturdy and last decades. In addition, the exterior painting project, performed by Roberts Brothers Painting in Randolph, is a task the commission wanted to complete for years. The window project will cost about $70,000, while the painting will be nearly $50,000 – all covered by the Guenther Foundation.
“There’s just a good vibe when you’re in this building,” Fredericks said. “It really is the pillar of the community.”
