First baby of 2020 born at Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Saphire and Nathan Dunse said they expected to have Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s last baby of 2019. Instead they welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2020.
Michael Duaine Dunse was born at 12:43 p.m. Jan. 2, three days after his Dec. 30 due date, Saphire Dunse said in a Jan. 3 interview. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.
The Dunses, who have been married for six years, said having the first baby of the year was unexpected. Saphire Dunse said she went to the hospital at about 9 a.m. Jan. 2 to be induced, which the doctors planned to do. Michael Dunse was born after less than four hours of labor, Saphire Dunse said.
The couple knew their newest addition was a boy and decided on Michael for a first name and chose Duaine for a middle name after Saphire Dunse’s great grandfather, she said. Michael Dunse’s was born the month after Saphire Dunse’s birthday, December 2, she said.
Michael joins brothers Nathan Jr., 5, and Ronald, 3. Nathan Dunse said both children are excited to become big brothers. Ronald Dunse said he was looking forward to having his new baby brother at home.
The couple received gifts donated from the hospital and area businesses, like Nuk, Lands’ End and MBE CPAs, with several items like toys, baby bottles, pacifiers, a baby book, blankets and gift cards, for having the first baby born at the hospital. The gifts took the couple by surprise.
“I just didn’t expect it,” Saphire Dunse said.
Saphire Dunse said her new son has a quiet personality. She said all the baby’s grandparents, who live in Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie, have visited the baby at the hospital as of Jan. 3. She said she and Nathan Dunse plan to leave the hospital and head home with Michael on Jan. 4.
Reedsburg Area Medical Center Assistant Director of the Birth Center Erin Nachreiner said 230 babies were born at the hospital in 2019.
Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience Carla Mercer, whose worked at the hospital since 1988, said the tradition of recognizing the first baby of the year is a long standing tradition and is even more special this year because of the start of a new decade.