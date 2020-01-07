First baby of 2020 born at Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Saphire and Nathan Dunse said they expected to have Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s last baby of 2019. Instead they welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2020.

Michael Duaine Dunse was born at 12:43 p.m. Jan. 2, three days after his Dec. 30 due date, Saphire Dunse said in a Jan. 3 interview. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.

The Dunses, who have been married for six years, said having the first baby of the year was unexpected. Saphire Dunse said she went to the hospital at about 9 a.m. Jan. 2 to be induced, which the doctors planned to do. Michael Dunse was born after less than four hours of labor, Saphire Dunse said.

The couple knew their newest addition was a boy and decided on Michael for a first name and chose Duaine for a middle name after Saphire Dunse’s great grandfather, she said. Michael Dunse’s was born the month after Saphire Dunse’s birthday, December 2, she said.

Michael joins brothers Nathan Jr., 5, and Ronald, 3. Nathan Dunse said both children are excited to become big brothers. Ronald Dunse said he was looking forward to having his new baby brother at home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}