The first building of Huntington Park Apartments is on track for completion next spring.
Managing Member Lucas Pelton said construction of the 48 unit building at 1820 Huntington Park Drive is estimated for completion in March 2020. He said construction crews are installing drywall on the inside and all placing all electrical. Plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning is completed, he said. On the outside, brick is 80 to 90% done and siding still needs to be completed, he said.
Pelton said the weather this year presented a bit of a challenge, but the project remains on schedule and budget.
The apartment project was proposed in 2016 and the city approved rezoning the area to allow for the construction but it was delayed. The site plan was approved by the council in April and the agreement for the city to provide funding for the project was approved in February.
The city provided a $500,000 direct business grant to help with construction costs in the first phase of the project, estimated at $5 million. As stated in the agreement, the city must use TIF 9 funds to establish a $21,775 annual “Pay as you Go” payment period for 17 years with payments starting in 2021 and ending in 2037. TIF 9 helps promote industrial development and workforce housing.
Property Manager for Huntington Park Apartments Maggie Van Zile said the building will contain two studio apartments at 485 square feet apiece, along with 21 one bedroom, 1 bath units and 25 two bedroom, 2 bath units. Pre-leasing information is available by calling 608-393-3324. Each one bedroom unit is 725 square feet at $825 per month while a two bedroom unit is 1,025 feet at $995 per month, she said. Studio apartments are $600 per month.
You have free articles remaining.
Van Zile said the building will start taking applications for pre-leasing in mid-December. Pre-leasing information is available by calling 608-393-3394.
Pelton said every unit will have a washer, dryer and dishwasher as well as access to the underground parking lot located below the building. Tenants will be responsible for paying their own water and electricity, he said.
The entire 144 unit project is split into three phases with two more buildings next to the first one, which is stated in the agreement will construct as the market allows. Pelton said the construction of the other two building’s depends on the demand for housing in the community. Should the construction of the second and third building move forward, the city will contribute over $43,500 for each phase over a ten-year period starting in 2023.
City Planner/Building Inspector Brian Duvalle said the construction of the apartments will help fill a need for affordable housing units in Reedsburg.
“I’ve personally seen a number of people looking for information on the apartments while they are still being built,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)