First building of Stony Acres Apartments coming to Wisconsin Dells in 2021

The first building of a new multi-family apartment complex in the Dells is scheduled for completion sometime next year.

Stony Acres Apartments broke ground at its location at 801 Jones Rd. in early August with the first apartment scheduled for completion in 2021. The construction of the first building is the initial phase in adding a potential 150 market rate unit apartments in the Dells.

Duane Kleinsasser, one of the developers in the project, said Aug. 26 he is hoping the first building will have occupancy in June or July 2021. He said the goal is to finish phase I and see what occupancy brings in the first building before beginning phase II to construct the second building.

Each building will contain 75 units and four stories. Kleinsasser said heated underground parking will be included. Other amenities include a pet wash for tenants to give their pets a bath, a bike station, a community room, movie theater, library and game room.

Amenities included in the rent, like hot water, are still being worked out with a management company, Kleinsasser said. The building will contain four studio bedroom units, 20 one-bedroom units, 41-two bedroom units, 8-three bedroom units and 2 three-bedroom deluxe units with a den, according to Kleinsasser. He said rent amounts are being determined with the management company.