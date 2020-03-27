First COVID-19 related death reported in Sauk County

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the first COVID-19 related death in Sauk County on Friday.
So far, 8 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Sauk County.
In an update Friday afternoon, the agency reported 842 total positive tests in the state, an increase of 135 over the 707 cases reported Thursday. More than 13,000 tests have come back negative.
