First COVID-19 related death reported in Sauk County
Corona 1

Sauk County Health Department health officer Tim Lawther fields a question from an attendee at the March 10 coronavirus response meeting.

 PETER CULVER/Dells Events

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the first COVID-19 related death in Sauk County on Friday.

So far, 8 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Sauk County.

In an update Friday afternoon, the agency reported 842 total positive tests in the state, an increase of 135 over the 707 cases reported Thursday. More than 13,000 tests have come back negative.

