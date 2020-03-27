First COVID-19 related death reported in Sauk County

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Friday that Sauk County had recorded its first COVID-19 related death.

Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said the person died in part due to a COVID-19 infection, but other factors such as an ongoing illness, were responsible for the person’s death.

Officials currently aren’t releasing information about the person because of concerns over privacy, Lawther said. No changes will be implemented as a direct result of the death, but the county plans to issue an alert telling residents to stay home.

So far, eight people have tested positive for coronavirus in Sauk County.

Columbia County reported its sixth and seventh confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon. Two hundred and eleven residents have so far tested negative for the novel coronavirus and there have been no deaths in the county.

“Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19,” Health Officer Susan Lorenz said. “Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.”

In the state, 842 had tested positive for COVID-19 and 13,140 tested negative as of Friday afternoon. There have been 13 deaths.