First COVID 19 death reported in Juneau County

Health officials in Juneau County confirmed the first death in the county from COVID 19 on April 12.
According to Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich, the deceased was a patient in their 90s.
“Our team sends our deepest condolences to this individual’s friends and family,” said Dederich. “It is so important for our community to come together and double down on strategies to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.”
Dederich said the patient was hospitalized prior to their death. The county currently has six confirmed cases of the virus.
In a Facebook live post on the Juneau County Health Department Facebook page, Dederich said the county now has enough cases to confirm age ranges for active case.
“Of our six cases, we have one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and the individual who passed away was in their 90s,” Dederich said. “As you can see by the large range in our cases, no one is immune to this virus and we will all need to do our part to contain its spread.”
Dederich said in the post that “we know that there are people in our community and our county who are positive who will never be tested. This is a reality and we need to be vigilant to protect ourselves and those around us.”
The death comes as positive cases in Wisconsin have grown to 3,341, with 144 deaths and 974 hospitalizations.
Dederich said it is important people continue to follow Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order and stay at home for all but essential trips into the community, and noted the Center for Disease Control now recommends people wear cloth masks if they must go out into public.
For more information on the county’s preparation and response to COVID 19 visit co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html.
