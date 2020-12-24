First COVID-19 vaccines administered at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam

Frontline health care workers at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam started receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, following the arrival of its first shipment late Wednesday night.

“The COVID-19 vaccine represents hope and encouragement that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel regarding this pandemic,” MMC Chief Administrative Officer Angelia Foster said in a press release. “We are thrilled and relieved to begin immunizing the frontline staff that have been taking care of our friends, family and neighbors tirelessly throughout this difficult time in our county.”

Due to the holiday timing, a limited number of staff were immunized Thursday, with more widespread numbers set to receive vaccinations beginning next week. Health care providers and staff who are at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure have been identified as top priority while those at a medium risk will receive the vaccine next as available.

“While this vaccine is the first step toward getting us closer to a new normal, we encourage everyone to continue wearing masks, observing social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and avoiding large and indoor gatherings,” Foster said.