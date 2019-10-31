It’s hard to predict what might happen, exactly, when hundreds of people gather in the interest of conservation, but organizers of the first-ever Conserve Sauk Film Festival expect good things.
The free event is Nov. 9 at University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, bringing together action-oriented people for 22 films about endangered species, climate change, agricultural practices and much more.
“This has already shown us the power of local partnerships,” said Cully Shelton, the visitor program manager at the International Crane Foundation, one of many organizations that support the festival. “It takes a lot of partners to put on an event like this, and through these partnerships, we believe we can continue to strengthen our community.”
Other organizers and sponsors of the event include but are not limited to Sauk County Land Resources and Environment, Baraboo Public Library, Sauk Conservation Network, Baraboo Range Preservation Association, Nature Conservancy (Madison), Sauk County UW-Extension and its Arts and Culture Committee, Wisconsin Arts Board (Madison), the State of Wisconsin, National Endowment for the Arts (Washington D.C.), Wisconsin Farmer’s Union, Sauk County Pheasants Forever, Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park, Friends of the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Campus Inc., Devil’s Lake Climbing Guides, Bekah Kate’s and Aldo Leopold Foundation.
“When we started talking about this festival, it really snowballed in a good way,” said Justine Bula, an education coordinator of Sauk County Land Resources and Environment. “Initially, we wanted a few screenings to talk about what's happening in Sauk County, what we’ve already accomplished, because that can be too easily forgotten.
“We want to celebrate what’s already been done and embrace the unique legacy of this area. With so much support, we'll incorporate that legacy and use it as a base for talking about what we can do as a community, moving forward.”
Featured films in the event include “The Biggest Little Farm” detailing the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester, who traded their city living for 200 acres of barren farmland to harvest in harmony with nature; “Decoding the Driftless,” exploring the archaeology, paleontology, geology and biology of the Driftless Area and which incorporates footage from Devil’s Lake; “Farmer’s Footprint,” a documentary about regenerative agriculture; “Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time,” which is produced, in part, by the Aldo Leopold Foundation; “Journey of the Whooping Crane,” about the recovery of what had been North America’s most endangered bird; and “Living in the Park,” following grassroots conservationists from southwest Wisconsin in their work around the world.
There also will be screenings of 16 films from finalists in the Conserve Sauk film contest, which was held for amateur and independent filmmakers.
Facilitated discussions, Bula said, occur throughout the festival, allowing audiences to engage the filmmakers about their subject matter and the creative process.
These discussions won’t feel manufactured.
“Topics of discussion really depend on what the people want to talk about,” Bula said. “We won’t lock anyone in a room and make them talk about groundwater, for example. It’s nothing like that.”
Said Mike Mossman, chairman of the Sauk County Conservation Network, “How does our heritage inspire us to continue working for conservation? Basically, we’re interested in communication.”
Mossman described his organization as a loosely-formed coalition of community members who seek every opportunity to work together for conservation. “Our network involves individuals from organizations of all kinds, including hunting and fishing groups, land preservation and land management groups, farming groups,” he said. “We want to build a network of communication among these groups so that we can help each other do a better job.
“The film fest is a great example (of our mission). We’ll all be together in one spot, engaged in discussions and learning from each other.”
The festival concludes at 8 p.m. with an awards ceremony featuring keynote speaker Matt Krueger, the executive director of The Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association.
The Campus Café will be open throughout the festival, which, Bula said, is important to know for those planning to view several films.
