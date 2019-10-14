Sauk County and Ho-Chunk Nation representatives celebrated the county’s first Indigenous Peoples Day with a flag ceremony Monday outside the Sauk County Courthouse.
The ceremony honored the Ho-Chunk Nation flag, which was installed inside the Sauk County board room for the first time in Sauk County history. The flag will be present in the room alongside those of the United States and Wisconsin state flags.
The ceremony included remarks from both Sauk County government representatives and Ho-Chunk Nation representatives. The ceremony also included performances of Ho-Chunk songs and drumming honoring the flags and veterans.
Joe White Eagle Sr., a Ho-Chunk representative, highlighted the working partnership between Sauk County and the Ho-Chunk Nation.
“The opportunities that we get to share together, we have the prayers that we make, love one another and have respect for one another,” said White Eagle. “Sauk County invited us here, making a partnership.”
Kristen White Eagle, a Ho-Chunk Nation legislator and Sauk County Board supervisor, emphasized the importance of understanding and recognizing the Ho-Chunk people, and their time on Sauk County land before European settlement.
White Eagle explained that in the 1870s, the Ho-Chunk people held a settlement on land about three blocks away from where the courthouse now stands, and expressed gratitude for the county’s effort to recognize Ho-Chunk history.
“There was a history here, before this courthouse. There was a history of Ho-Chunk people and indigenous people before settlement came,” said White Eagle. “I just feel really honored to be able to speak on that behalf.”
You have free articles remaining.
Sauk County Board Chairman Peter Vedro expressed the importance of celebrating the day as part of One Sauk Naturally, the county’s new motto that intends to honor and include all residents of Sauk County. He also highlighted the importance of the newly formed working partnership with the Ho-Chunk Nation, and how that could benefit the county’s environment and land.
“Today on this Day of Commemoration, on our first Indigenous People’s Day, we stand together as one Sauk naturally,” said Vedro. “We stand together, honoring each other and all of the residents of this great land. A land which needs this partnership. For we are at a particularly precarious time in our county and our nation. A time of unprecedented challenge to the very health and well-being of the Earth we walk on.”
Many similar Indigenous Peoples Day events took place around Wisconsin after Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order declaring the second Monday of October to be Indigenous Peoples Day. The Sauk County event was attended by Sauk County residents, as well as visitors who wanted to witness the event.
Joan Granger-Kopesky and her husband Mark Kopesky were visiting from Minneapolis to view the incoming fall colors throughout the state, and wanted to witness the first celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day.
“I think this is a really positive start for your community,” said Granger-Kopesky. “I appreciated all of the words people had about coming together and looking towards the future in a way that was much more integrated.”
In addition to the Day of Commemoration, the county also hosted a Day of Restoration on Saturday, which gave county residents the chance to care for the earth and natural resources around the county. A Day of Celebration on Sunday celebrated the Ho-Chunk people and gave residents a chance to learn about the Ho-Chunk culture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)