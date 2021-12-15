First Glow in the Glen features music, live nativity and Santa at rural Baraboo retreat center

The rural Baraboo grounds of Durward’s Glen will light up Saturday for the nonprofit’s first Glow in the Glen event, featuring a live nativity, carolers, Santa and Christmas music on bagpipes.
Director Fred Brisson said the Mother Mary Grotto and Holy Family Altar will be lit, along with the buildings, trees and other structures on the property, so visitors will be able to see them from their vehicles from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s just a pretty time … to bring some of these grottos and sculptures to life,” he said.
Brisson, who joined Durward’s Glen as caretaker in spring 2020 and became director earlier this year, put up Christmas lights last year — a first for the retreat and conference center, organizers said.
“I was the caretaker at the time and I enjoyed doing Christmas decorations,” Brisson said, “and I thought it was kind of an appropriate thing to do given the state of the pandemic and just anything to boost people’s morale and give people something to enjoy.”
Volunteer Jeri Blau Wergin said the board decided to do it again this year but as a formal event that also could help with fundraising during the Glen’s off-season. Proceeds will be used to restore a log barn that was built on the property in the 1930s, preserving its look, architecture and history, Blau Wergin said. Historically, it held cows and chickens and is currently used for storage, Brisson said.
“There’s a group of pretty persistent and enthusiastic volunteers, and we’re just excited to do something fun for the local community that’s different and unique, so we kind of went out of our way to find some things about this event that would be different from, like, the La Crosse Rotary lights or the Henry Vilas Zoo lights,” Blau Wergin said.
What sets Glow in the Glen apart, organizers said, are elements like having Mike O’Connell of Milwaukee playing Christmas music on bagpipes from the front porch — a nod to the founding Durward family’s Scottish roots — a live nativity and local volunteers singing carols, organizers said. Drivers will pass a manger, loop around the main lodge to see the lit grounds and Catholic statues and find Santa and Mrs. Claus waving to them from the Gothic-style Artist’s Cottage on the way out.
Organizers are asking for a $5 donation per car. They also will be selling hot cocoa and 40 take-home meal kits of soup made by volunteers at $15 per kit.
Brisson said he’d like to make Glow in the Glen a long-term tradition. He noted he may keep the lights up past Saturday for weekend visitors.
“The idea of the Glow in the Glen is really just to pay tribute to Jesus, bring families together and, you know, highlight the Glen as far as just trying to build excitement where people can come and see it,” he said.
