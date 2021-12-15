First Glow in the Glen features music, live nativity and Santa at rural Baraboo retreat center

Volunteer Jeri Blau Wergin said the board decided to do it again this year but as a formal event that also could help with fundraising during the Glen’s off-season. Proceeds will be used to restore a log barn that was built on the property in the 1930s, preserving its look, architecture and history, Blau Wergin said. Historically, it held cows and chickens and is currently used for storage, Brisson said.

“There’s a group of pretty persistent and enthusiastic volunteers, and we’re just excited to do something fun for the local community that’s different and unique, so we kind of went out of our way to find some things about this event that would be different from, like, the La Crosse Rotary lights or the Henry Vilas Zoo lights,” Blau Wergin said.