First Lutheran’s annual live Nativity set for Wednesday night

First Evangelical Lutheran Church's annual live Nativity will be on Wednesday night with all the favorite live animals in attendance.

Sharon Kiel, who helps organize the event at First Lutheran, 311 W. Mackie St., said the Nativity was moved to Wednesday from the traditional Saturday night after a church schedule change took away the service that had been held on Saturday night.

The live Nativity will begin after the 6 p.m. Wednesday service, which will last about 30 minutes.

“At 6:30 p.m., the live Nativity will start,” Kiel said. “We will have live animals: donkeys, goats and sheep. The children love the donkeys and other animals.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be time for children to spend time with the animals, Kiel said.

Kiel’s husband, Dave Kiel, said that the goat comes from Charles and Sue Griffin from Juneau, and the sheep is from Tyler Zimmerman in Fox Lake.

“We will sing songs and perform the skit,” Sharon Kiel said. “Living outside our comfort zone is the theme of the skit. It’ll take about 15 minutes and then we will go inside for hot chocolate, warm cider and cookies.”