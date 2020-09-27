First Oktoberfest in Baraboo celebrates opening of Al. Ringling Brewing Company

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first Oktoberfest in Baraboo was marked by the opening of Al. Ringling Brewery, which aims to celebrate the city’s history and classic German culture.

The brewery, which is located at 623 W Broadway St. in Baraboo — directly next to Ringing Mansion, is designed to honor the heritage of the German Ringling Brothers and German heritage throughout the state.

“We’ve kind of modeled our taproom in the German beer hall sort of way,” said Brewery co-owner Jon Bare. “We’re celebrating the history of Baraboo, the history of the Ringlings, the history of the circus. We’re very proud of that and we know Baraboovians are as well, and of course predominantly German around here.”

To celebrate the opening, the Baraboo Chamber of Commerce hosted with Oktoberfest beers, wines and traditional German foods served at many restaurants, breweries and wineries throughout the city.

The event was originally intended to be a large traditional outdoor festival with beer and food tents, but was ultimately scaled back due to COVID-19.

“We thought we could put together an unorganized pub crawl, where you don’t have hundreds of people flocking into one place at a time,” said Baraboo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darren Hornby.