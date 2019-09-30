About a month after training alongside National Guard soldiers to safely extract injured victims from hiking areas, Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said rescue crews did the real thing.
Two days after firefighters and Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers airlifted an injured woman to safety at Devil's Lake State Park, Stieve told city officials the fire department's routine training efforts are paying off.
Stieve told the city of Baraboo's Public Safety Committee about the rescue operation Monday.
"It was seamless," Stieve said, calling the operation an "awesome" example of teamwork.
The woman, who Stieve said is in her late 20s, was hiking with her husband in the bluffs overlooking the east side of Devil's Lake when her leg became pinned between two large rocks.
The Baraboo Fire Department and Baraboo EMS both were dispatched at 12:16 p.m. Saturday to help, Stieve said.
Firefighters did not have an exact location from the 911 call and had to traverse the rocky terrain on foot while carrying extrication equipment to find them, Stieve said.
Stieve said the woman's leg was not broken, but she was unable to walk. Firefighters then called the National Guard requesting help.
Although often it takes four hours for soldiers to respond, Stieve said the National Guard arrived on scene at 3:39 p.m. − about 2½ hours after being called − and the woman was airlifted to safety by 3:56 p.m, according to a press release sent Monday.
“They were not on the scene very long at all,” Stieve said. “It was all very smooth and efficient.”
Stieve said the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Recent drill
You have free articles remaining.
The Baraboo Fire Department conducted a training mission Aug. 29 alongside the National Guard at Devil's Lake State Park. Stieve said Monday the training operation helped provide valuable experience for crews who helped the woman Saturday.
Stieve added that having the National Guard on standby to help was safer for firefighters and reduced the risk of any rescue team members also being injured.
“Carrying her out would have been dangerous,” Stieve said in a press release Monday. “We had to stay with her for a while, but moving her would have taken just as long. That waiting helped keep our responders safe.”
Stieve added that so far in 2019, the Baraboo Fire Department has responded to fewer cliff rescue incidents than in recent years. He credited successful public education efforts on hiking safety with the improvement.
According to a press release Monday from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Chief Warrant Officer Dirk Brandt piloted the Black Hawk helicopter during Saturday's rescue mission.
“Wisconsin has a robust hoist training,” Brandt said. “We do this all the time.”
In the release, Brandt said the U.S. Army requires hoist training to be conducted every 90 days, and he has performed hundreds of emergency lifts since 2003 when he was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington.
Brandt said weather conditions were ideal during Saturday’s mission, and he added the Aug. 29 training exercise helped improve communication between various first responders.
“It’s a testament to the training,” Brandt said. “That was key.”
Brandt said in the release that the Black Hawk crew brought the injured woman to Stienke Basin at 4:08 p.m., and the aircraft returned to a military outpost in West Bend by 4:55 p.m.
As an added bonus, Brandt said, he was home in time for dinner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)