First responders, Necedah community make child's birthday during COVID 19 a special occasion

Creating a memorable birthday experience for a child is a difficult endeavor in the best of times, but for Necedah's Gabrielle Bruss the task of planning her daughter Brooklyn Sauter’s five-year-old birthday party was made even more difficult as her family was stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“For my son we were able to take him on a big fishing trip to Louisiana for his sixth birthday in March, so she stayed home and we had another party planned,” Bruss said. “And then everything got canceled due to the quarantine and everything, and we couldn’t even have our family over for cake like we usually do.”
Bruss said one of her friends gave her an idea to put on a parade in the driveway so her daughter could at least see her friends and family. Her grandfather, Jim Grant, called Necedah Fire Chief Steve Bezemek and asked if the department could spare a fire truck for the parade.
“Brooklyn’s grandfather called me and was upset with the situation and that he couldn’t go to the birthday party, so he asked if I thought it was possible to drive an engine for (the parade),” Bezemek said. “It’s not something we normally do, but with all the bad things going on it was great to help her out.”
Bruss’ boyfriend, Tony Waltemath, then contacted Sauter’s uncle and Cutler firefighter Tom Sturek, who agreed to bring a fire truck. Grant then ran into an EMT driver from Camp Douglas at the dollar store, who said they would provide a couple vehicles. Officer John Miller of the Necedah Police Department also agreed to stop by.
“It was crazy how many people showed,” Bruss said. “It wasn’t just the (first responders), it was a lot of people in our community, at least 30 cars, people that I knew, or people that knew us just from going to the school.”
As the parade started and vehicles drove through, many community members passed presents through their vehicle windows for Sauter.
“It was completely unexpected, we were hoping people would just drive through, wish her a happy birthday, honk a couple times,” Bruss said. “But people made signs to put on their cars and out the window that said happy birthday, and the Necedah police officer actually brought her her first gift, and we were completely blown away.”
@beccabaybee
When the ##coronavirus cancels your birthday party. So you have a parade instead. Happy Birthday Brookie. ❤️##distancedance ##fyp ##foryoupage ##love♬ This City - Sam Fischer
Miller brought a card and a bag full of presents. Other community members brought homemade gifts, which Bruss described as “awesome,” birthday cards, or signs with money taped to them.
“The police dropped me off a stuffed animal,” Sauter said. “My favorite was my unicorn basket… it made me happy.”
Bruss said her children are doing well despite the current situation with coronavirus.
“They’re adjusting to the situation of home schooling and not being able to see their friends, they’re getting by,” Bruss said.
While the birthday celebration was not Bruss’ ideal party, the result was better than she could have hoped when the outbreak started.
“It was just amazing seeing how many people, the police officer, the firefighters, the EMT drivers, it blew me away how many showed up to make her birthday special whereas we weren’t going to be able to do anything but a small cake,” Bruss said. “We’re hoping she’ll remember it for the rest of her life. We’re hoping it made up for it.”
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.