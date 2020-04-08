First responders, Necedah community make child's birthday during COVID 19 a special occasion

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Creating a memorable birthday experience for a child is a difficult endeavor in the best of times, but for Necedah's Gabrielle Bruss the task of planning her daughter Brooklyn Sauter’s five-year-old birthday party was made even more difficult as her family was stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“For my son we were able to take him on a big fishing trip to Louisiana for his sixth birthday in March, so she stayed home and we had another party planned,” Bruss said. “And then everything got canceled due to the quarantine and everything, and we couldn’t even have our family over for cake like we usually do.”

Bruss said one of her friends gave her an idea to put on a parade in the driveway so her daughter could at least see her friends and family. Her grandfather, Jim Grant, called Necedah Fire Chief Steve Bezemek and asked if the department could spare a fire truck for the parade.

“Brooklyn’s grandfather called me and was upset with the situation and that he couldn’t go to the birthday party, so he asked if I thought it was possible to drive an engine for (the parade),” Bezemek said. “It’s not something we normally do, but with all the bad things going on it was great to help her out.”