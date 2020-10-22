First time hunting in Wisconsin? Here's what you need to know

At times it can feel like everyone living in Wisconsin knows how to hunt, and has likely been doing it since they were in diapers. Getting started as a first time hunter as an adult can be an apprehensive experience. To help those interested in getting into hunting for the first time here is a basic guide to getting started.

Hunter safety

If you were born on Dec. 31, 1972 or earlier you can purchase a license without taking a hunter safety class, but for nearly everyone else a hunting safety certificate is required. Members of the military and veterans who have completed basic training are also exempt from taking a hunter education class. However, the DNR recommends everyone take a course even if exempt from course requirements.

Classes are offered regularly throughout the year, and certificates from a Wisconsin class are good for all 50 states, Canada and Mexico.

In the class students will take at least 10 hours of instruction on various topics, such as responsibility and safety, handling a firearm, state regulations, and how accidents are caused while hunting and prevention methods.