First time hunting in Wisconsin? Here's what you need to know

At times it can feel like everyone living in Wisconsin knows how to hunt, and has likely been doing it since they were in diapers. Getting started as a first time hunter as an adult can be an apprehensive experience. To help those interested in getting into hunting for the first time here is a basic guide to getting started.
Hunter safety
If you were born on Dec. 31, 1972 or earlier you can purchase a license without taking a hunter safety class, but for nearly everyone else a hunting safety certificate is required. Members of the military and veterans who have completed basic training are also exempt from taking a hunter education class. However, the DNR recommends everyone take a course even if exempt from course requirements.
Classes are offered regularly throughout the year, and certificates from a Wisconsin class are good for all 50 states, Canada and Mexico.
In the class students will take at least 10 hours of instruction on various topics, such as responsibility and safety, handling a firearm, state regulations, and how accidents are caused while hunting and prevention methods.
Fees for the course vary, with a basic in-person class costing $10. Online courses are also available, and cost around $25, with an additional $10 fee for DNR certification. Course certification is valid for life.
To find a list of hunter education courses and a full list of fees for the courses, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/safetyEducation.
Licensing and regulations
Once a course is completed an aspiring hunter can obtain a license, with different licenses available for different weapons and animals.
At the most basic level, crossbow and bow deer season licenses are valid from Sept. 12, 2020 to either Jan. 3 or Jan. 31, 2021, and gun deer season licenses are valid from Nov. 21-29. Any of the three licenses cost $24 for Wisconsin residents, or $160 for non-residents.
Although they will be discussed in a hunter education class, new hunters should also take extra time to familiarize themselves with Wisconsin regulations for hunting. The regulations cover everything from where you can shoot from and how to transport carcasses to limits on the number of animals you are authorized to bag and requirements for tagging the animal. Regulations are different for each animal, zone and season, and can get incredibly detailed.
A full list of available licenses, for everything from bears to elk and deer, can be found at gowild.wi.gov. Wisconsin regulations are found at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/regulations.
Gearing up
Although you are now legally allowed to hunt once you have a license, you will not get very far without having some basic gear. At a minimum a hunter will need:
A weapon and ammunition, such as a rifle and bullets, or a bow and arrows.
Clothing appropriate for the weather and location. Clothing should include waterproof boots that are comfortable, layered clothing for colder weather, and waterproof gear in case of rain or wet habitats.
• Food and water.
• A flashlight.
• Safety equipment such as a first aid kit.
You may also want to bring a knife for field dressing your deer, binoculars, a camera, maps and similar equipment.
For those who are new to firearms or bows, it may be helpful to go to a shooting range or archery range first to familiarize yourself with various weapons before buying a gun or bow. Going to a range is also good practice, whether new to firearms or experienced.
Learning to hunt
With a hunter safety class completed, license obtained and all the equipment ready to go, you are well on your way to starting your first hunt, but it might be helpful to learn some basic techniques from experts before heading out.
There are numerous books and guides available, with sites like YouTube offering tutorials on everything from packing to field dressing to advanced techniques. For others, face-to-face instruction can be vital, whether through a friend or relative who can show the ropes or a community service or class.
The Wisconsin DNR offers a program to help new hunters learn the basics through R3, or Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation. People interested in participating in these programs receive hours of instruction with experienced hunters, followed by a field hunt where no license is required. Hunter education courses are required before participating in the program.
The DNR has strict requirements for instructors in the R3 learn to hunt program, including background checks and at least five years of hunting experience, making them a valuable resource for novice hunters.
Guides or classes can also offer valuable tips for locations for hunting for different animals, including recommendations for private land hunting or hunting on public land.
For more information on the R3 program, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/R3.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
