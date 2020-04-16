Fish fry tradition stays alive in Beaver Dam during lockdown

Staff at other taverns and supper clubs similarly reported busy Fridays and the importance of calling ahead. Some places are take-out only, while others have been able to do delivery. Ruth Voelker of Voelker's Steak House said customers have to come in and pick up their food and that it's important to call ahead so a customer doesn't have to stand around and wait.

Carol Topper of Topper's Tap, which continues to offer a full menu, said she wanted to be able to provide more options for people looking for outside food, and that not everyone wants fast food.

"They want home-cooked," she said. Manager Jason Stofflet said Topper's has tripled fish fry business since the safer at home order.

Jason White, of Jason White Catering in Juneau, said he has been trying Friday fish fry to supplment some income, including for delivery in the Juneau area and to Beaver Dam, but that this week would be his last because it has proven to not be economical.