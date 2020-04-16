Fish fry tradition stays alive in Beaver Dam during lockdown

Beaver Dam restaurants are still offering up fish fry dinners every Friday, but you might have to mix up your own old fashioned.
Local restaurants continue to offer take-out and delivery meals during the safer-at-home order, and the standard Friday fish fry is no exception. Restaurant owners say the weekly fare has proven popular as they find ways to keep cash coming in.
Familiar names are still doing fish fries: The Bell, Buckhorn, Voelker's, Bayside and more. A full list of restaurants and their hours during the coronavirus lockdown is available on the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
"Wisconsin wants fish fry," said Cocktail's owner Bryan Wheeler. "Wisconsin loves its fish fry."
Wheeler said people have been very supportive, not just with getting food, but by giving tips to the bar staff who cannot otherwise serve in-person customers. He said Cocktail's has been busy on Fridays and the earlier someone calls to order, the better — whereas in the past, diners would be able to sit and have a few drinks while they waited.
He said the fish fry has been a good way of keeping customers and even bringing in new ones as the bar has to keep selling food to pay the bills and keep the lights on.
"They know we have to do this to survive," Wheeler said.
Staff at other taverns and supper clubs similarly reported busy Fridays and the importance of calling ahead. Some places are take-out only, while others have been able to do delivery. Ruth Voelker of Voelker's Steak House said customers have to come in and pick up their food and that it's important to call ahead so a customer doesn't have to stand around and wait.
Carol Topper of Topper's Tap, which continues to offer a full menu, said she wanted to be able to provide more options for people looking for outside food, and that not everyone wants fast food.
"They want home-cooked," she said. Manager Jason Stofflet said Topper's has tripled fish fry business since the safer at home order.
Jason White, of Jason White Catering in Juneau, said he has been trying Friday fish fry to supplment some income, including for delivery in the Juneau area and to Beaver Dam, but that this week would be his last because it has proven to not be economical.
He said the situation is different for his catering business, which is focused on serving large events, than for a restaurant that is better set up for single takeout orders. His events in April and May have been canceled, causing him to lose out on income, but he hopes to be back up and running in June. White said he is thankful for his full-time job as the food director for Hustisford schools, where he has been making hundreds of lunches a week for families.
White said offering Easter meals through his business was a success, and he is looking at doing something similar for Mother's Day, which will fall during Gov. Tony Evers' extended safer-at-home order.
Tracy Propst, executive director of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, said she has been hearing from restaurants that they have been very appreciative of the community support.
Propst said she herself tries to eat out at least three times a week to support local businesses, including fish fries.
"I haven’t met a fish fry I haven’t liked," she said.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
