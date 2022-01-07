Fishing tournament raising funds for Mauston Lake Decorah restoration

The Fifth Annual Lake Decorah Restoration Ice Fishing Tournament is returning to Mauston with a full schedule following a pared down event last year, with ice anglers able to test their skill and attempt to win prizes for those able to catch the largest fish.
Held each year in January, this year’s event is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Lake Decorah. Registration opens at 6 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. at the city boat launch in Riverside Park. Entry costs $20 for those age 16 and up while age 15 and younger are free, and pre-registration is open at Mauston City Hall daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and online by searching Guardians of Lake Decorah.
Organizer Jordan Wilke said conditions are looking favorable for the tournament compared to previous years.
“As of late it’s been pretty well, and with temperatures this week and the forecast we should be making ice every day,” Wilke said. “We should be doing better than we typically do, usually we’re kind of sweating a little bit but this year’s looking like it should be pretty darn good and safe.”
Despite predictions of good ice, Wilke advises against using vehicles on the ice as it is still too early in the year for the ice to support full size vehicles.
“I have seen UTV’s and snowmobiles out there already,” Wilke said. “We won’t have any restrictions… but be cautious and courteous, there’s lots of people out there for the event compared to a normal day so keep everyone’s safety in mind.”
Cash prizes are available for first through third places in each of the five fish categories, including perch, crappie, bluegill, northern, and bass. First place pays $75, second place pays $50 and third place pays $25. All DNR fishing rules will be enforced and anglers must be in line to have their fish registered by 2 p.m. to count towards the prizes.
Returning this year is the bucket raffle, as well as beverage sales and a campfire. The events were removed last year due to COVID-19, but are returning this year because “ice fishing is the ultimate in social distancing.”
“We’re obviously keeping an eye on the whole COVID situation,” Wilke said. “Tent space will be limited because we’re hoping to get people outside, and if in the tent area we will have it posted to please wear a mask.”
The raffles will include a “major ticket raffle” consisting of ice fishing gear, firearms, tools and Yogi fishing rods, and bucket raffles with tools, local sporting supplies and a “ladies” bucket. Wilke said there will also likely be a 50/50 raffle.
All proceeds from the tournament go towards Lake Decorah restoration efforts. Funds from previous years went towards a Department of Natural Resources cost-sharing grant for a lake management study, but the study is now paid for.
“Anything we raise will help with the final cost of the weed harvester pending our DNR grant, then once those funds are done we’ll be looking at other tools we can purchase to help with other areas of the lake,” Wilke said. “Everything from pellets and different aerators to clean up around the boat launch, clean up some of the muck, so we’ll just be putting the money back into those tools to keep the lake clean.”
For more information, visit Mauston.com or search for 5th Annual Lake Decorah Restoration Ice Fishing Tournament on Facebook.
