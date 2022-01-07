Fishing tournament raising funds for Mauston Lake Decorah restoration

The Fifth Annual Lake Decorah Restoration Ice Fishing Tournament is returning to Mauston with a full schedule following a pared down event last year, with ice anglers able to test their skill and attempt to win prizes for those able to catch the largest fish.

Held each year in January, this year’s event is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Lake Decorah. Registration opens at 6 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. at the city boat launch in Riverside Park. Entry costs $20 for those age 16 and up while age 15 and younger are free, and pre-registration is open at Mauston City Hall daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and online by searching Guardians of Lake Decorah.

Organizer Jordan Wilke said conditions are looking favorable for the tournament compared to previous years.

“As of late it’s been pretty well, and with temperatures this week and the forecast we should be making ice every day,” Wilke said. “We should be doing better than we typically do, usually we’re kind of sweating a little bit but this year’s looking like it should be pretty darn good and safe.”

Despite predictions of good ice, Wilke advises against using vehicles on the ice as it is still too early in the year for the ice to support full size vehicles.