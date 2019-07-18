Debbie Oldenburg is bringing a new look at health and fitness that has been a breath of fresh air to many in the Columbus area.
Oldenburg, along with her husband, Tim Kirchberg, opened Fitness Fusion at 105 Dix St. in late 2015. Both Oldenburg and Kirchberg are chiropractors and certified strength and conditioning specialists.
It wasn’t too many years ago when Oldenburg said she felt overweight and sluggish. She knew it was time for a change. For several years, Oldenburg studied how nutrition and exercise work together to make the body function.
She transformed into a much healthier, fit person and yearned to pass her knowledge onto others. About 10 years ago, Oldenburg opened Columbus Fitness, working with clients one-on-one. Columbus Fitness grew with several clients and Oldenburg believed she could expand into a larger facility, offering more group classes.
“I ended up at the Columbus High School gym; they let me have it early in the morning,” Oldenburg said. “We had about 40 people on Tuesdays and Fridays and ended up with just a ton of people. We did that for about four years until we bought this property.”
In the past few years, Fitness Fusion has grown with several classes a week and clients taking more than one session per week. Oldenburg teaches a foundational (for beginners) workout class three times a week. After progressing from foundational, clients can move to Level 1, which requires more movement and Level 2 for clients committed to losing fat and building muscle.
“Level 2 classes are really meant for getting the body tuned up metabolically,” Oldenburg said. “Typically people move up to Level 2 after about three months, then they can start a higher level and I can challenge somebody to do something different with their weight.”
On a recent Saturday, Oldenburg led a small group through one of Fitness Fusion’s foundational classes. Rose Icken, a former longtime nurse in Columbus, started coming to the studio a couple years ago to lose weight. It didn’t take her long to realize the benefits and she soon became hooked. Icken now takes several classes a week.
“I come here as much as I can,” Icken said. “Not only does it get you in shape, but the classes have given me better endurance and better strength.”
Oldenburg said fitness has changed through the years. While more people are joining gyms and health clubs, they often look for inexpensive programs. Fortunately for Oldenburg, her chiropractic business helps support Fitness Fusion. Along with Oldenburg, the studio has four additional trainers, devoted to teaching a healthy lifestyle.
“All the girls are like me, we just have a passion for this,” Oldenburg said. “We just love people and we really care about what is happening in the world of health.”
Oldenburg said metabolic syndrome and diabetes cases continue to rise in the U.S. at alarming rates. At Fitness Fusion, clients focus on how they think about food, exercise, stress and nutrients. Class sizes are small, often with five or six people, allowing for more personal time with trainers. Beginning foundational classes last 30 minutes and advanced classes run for 45 or more.
Oldenburg views herself more as a teacher than trainer.
“When I came here, I started to teach people how to build a lean body and how to reverse diabetes and how to end high-blood pressure and metabolic syndrome, get their cholesterols and triglycerides down,” Oldenburg said. “I have had hundreds of cases over the years where we’ve gotten people off their medication in five to six weeks. We’re doing really important work here.”
Many of Oldenburg’s clients take part in the Waist-Loss program, working to shred inches off their waistlines and drop belly fat. The program lasts 12 weeks with a group meeting once a month, along with frequent interaction through Facebook.
Barb Hoeppner started her first Waist-Loss program in January, completed it and is nearly finished with the second 12-week session. Hoeppner recently signed up for a full-year of classes and gym access.
“I’ve definitely seen the results – weight loss and waist loss,” Hoeppner said. “(Debbie) never stresses weight loss, losing inches is what’s stressed, but the weight loss is just wonderful. I’m also eating much better and feeling better. I’m not all achy like when I started.”
Not only does Oldenburg take clients through regular workouts, she teaches them proper nutrition and how certain foods can affect health. In addition, her clients learn about the adverse effects of stress and its damage to emotional and physical well-being.
“She’s always doing research and will send us YouTube videos to help with nutrition,” Hoeppner said.
Oldenburg said clients are often pleasantly surprised at the program’s added benefits.
“It ends up changing your life, it changes your life span and it really helps you see what is making your body sick and fat,” Oldenburg said. “This is not a diet, it’s a life changing process.”
Oldenburg starts with improving what’s inside the body before concentrating on the outside. She wants her clients’ bodies tuned and well-balanced to create their ideal fitness regimen.
Jon Meister began coming to Fitness Fusion seven months ago and works out there three times a week. Meister has already seen major benefits. He went through other programs in the past, Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, and none of them stuck. Oldenburg takes a different approach. And Meister said her classes are just plain fun.
For more information, call 920-623-3333 or search @columbusfitnessfusion on Facebook.
