Flags raised at Camp Nickolas in Waupun

A special flag raising was also held for the raising of the 160th Special Operations, Night Stalkers flag. Holding the flag are Nickolas Mueller’s parents, Larry and Sharon, his sister Stef, and her children Audrey 13, and Jaxon, 11.

 HANK SNYDER, For the Daily Citizen

WAUPUN --Camp Nickolas, home of Heroes' Hunt for Veterans, had its flags officially raised by the Waupun Legion & VFW Honor Guard in a ceremony Oct. 10.

The American Flag, POW/MIA flag, and flags of the six military branches were raised.

The 160th Special Operations, Night Stalkers flag, with whom Nickolas Mueller served, and for whom the camp is named, was also raised.

“Nickolas Mueller lost his life. for our freedom. Their motto is ‘Night Stalkers Don't Quit,’ and we should never quit remembering those who paid the ultimate price,” said Brian Ball, President of Heroes’ Hunt for Veterans.

An open house of the new Heroes’ Hunt for Veterans grounds will be held at a later date.

A group of local citizens formed Heroes' Hunt for Veterans 7 years ago.

They take all active and veteran servicemen on deer hunts in the fall, and turkey hunts in the spring.

The only cost for participants is transportation to and from Waupun. The members and many local businesses pick up the rest of the expense.

Over the years military men have come from as far south as Texas, and as far west as California.

